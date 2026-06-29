Posted: Jun 29, 2026 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 9:48 AM

Nathan Thompson

Water levels at lakes across northeastern Oklahoma remain well above normal, increasing safety risks for underwater hazards.

As of Monday morning, Hulah Lake stands more than 13 feet above its normal level, while Copan Lake is nearly 12 feet above normal. The Corps of Engineers continues to limit releases from both reservoirs because of flooding concerns along the Caney River downstream.

Other area lakes also remain elevated following recent heavy rainfall.

In Osage County, Birch Lake is more than 7 feet above normal, while Skiatook Lake is nearly 2.5 feet above its typical level. Keystone Lake is nearly 17 feet above normal, and Kaw Lake is more than 21.5 feet above normal.

In Nowata and Rogers counties, Oologah Lake is nearly 15.5 feet above normal.

Conditions continue to deteriorate at Grand Lake, a popular holiday destination. As of Monday morning, the reservoir is nearly 6 feet above its normal elevation.

The elevated lake levels come as thousands of boaters, campers and anglers are expected to visit Oklahoma lakes during the Independence Day holiday. Visitors are encouraged to use caution, as high water levels can create stronger currents, floating debris and other hazards.