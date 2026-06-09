Posted: Jun 09, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

State Rep. John B. Kane reflected on his progress and focused on District 11 roots on KWON RADIO's COMMUNITY CONNECTION ahead of Tuesday's election.

Representative Kane recapped his recent legislative term during the show, highlighting a smooth budget session and responding to campaign trail criticisms.

Kane talked about his collaborative approach working at the capitol, his deep roots in the Bartlesville community, and his commitment to constituent availability. Kane said, "The House had a highly productive session, passing a conservative, balanced budget with state reserves. He added, "While the House worked seamlessly, the Senate faced some political "roadblocks" that stalled good policy."

Kand pushed back on negative campaigning saying the "dirty, nasty" misleading mailers are funded by outside interests in this election cycle. He defended his record and dismissed claims that he doesn't represent Oklahoma values by citing his 100% rating from the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA).

Kane listed his Key Endorsements:

Oklahoma Farm Bureau & Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association

Oklahoma Petroleum Alliance & the NRA

Oklahomans for Life (100% Pro-Life alignment)

Boys and Girls Club of Oklahoma (Legislator of the Year Award)

Kane also received an on-air endorsement during the show from Bartlesville Radio's owner Kevin Potter who explicitly endorsed Kane, praising his honesty and work ethic.