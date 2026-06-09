Posted: Jun 09, 2026 8:53 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 8:54 AM

Tom Davis

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Hospital (ASJPH) in Bartlesville is reminding area residents that intensive inpatient rehabilitation services are available locally for patients recovering from serious medical events such as strokes, hip fractures, amputations, major trauma and other neurological conditions.

The hospital's inpatient rehabilitation unit has served the community for more than 25 years and features 16 private patient rooms. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, ASJPH Inpatient Rehab Manager Autumn Crow said, "The program provides individualized treatment plans that can include physical, occupational and speech therapy, with patients typically receiving about three hours of therapy each day during an average stay of 11 days."

Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, ASJPH Rehab Services Manager Mark Baker said, "This unit is the only intensive rehabilitation facility in Bartlesville that meets Medicare's strict inpatient rehabilitation requirements. A dedicated rehabilitation physician is on-site weekdays to oversee patient care alongside a team of nurses, therapists, nutritionists and respiratory specialists."

"The primary goal of the program is to help patients regain independence and return home as quickly and safely as possible. Staff members work closely with patients and their families, often evaluating home environments and support systems to ensure a successful transition back to the community," said Autumn Crow.

Both emphasized that you do not have to travel to Tulsa or Owasso to receive expert inpatient rehabilitation care, noting that comprehensive recovery services are available close to home in Bartlesville.