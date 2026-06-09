Posted: Jun 09, 2026 7:36 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 7:36 AM

Chase Almy

Apparently tacos are now doing the work therapy bills can’t. “Dudes and T.A.C.O.S.,” short for Trailblazing Adventure of Connection, Outreach, and Support, will meet the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Cooper Mill beginning June 9 through Sept. 8. The peer-led gathering is designed to give middle-aged men a judgment-free place to talk about life, stress, mental health, and whatever else has been shoved into the emotional junk drawer since 1997. Organizers say the event is built around honest conversation, support, resilience, and good food, because nobody opens up on an empty stomach. Whether attendees want to share their struggles or just sit back and eat tacos in supportive silence, the goal is simple: break the stigma, build community, and maybe prove guys are capable of discussing feelings without immediately changing the subject to lawn equipment or football.