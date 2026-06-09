Posted: Jun 09, 2026 5:53 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 5:53 AM

Tom Davis

Today, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced another year over year increase across Oklahoma’s tourism industry. In 2025 alone, visitors to the state generated nearly $12.8 Billion in Direct Visitor Spending, supporting local economies and jobs in every region of Oklahoma.

According to the 2025 Oklahoma Travel Impacts reports prepared by Dean Runyan Associates, Oklahoma’s tourism industry generated $12.762 Billion in visitor spending, supported 109,300 jobs, and produced nearly $955 Million in combined state and local tax revenue.

“In Oklahoma, tourism is economic development,” said Amy Blackburn, Executive Director the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. “From our small towns to our largest cities, every dollar spent by a visitor creates ripple effects that support Oklahoma businesses, create and sustain jobs, and generate revenue that benefits every corner of our state. These record-setting numbers underscore the power of Oklahoma’s tourism industry and its growing role as a key driver of economic growth.”

The report, commissioned by the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation, examined tourism’s economic impact across all 77 counties. The findings show tourism continues to strengthen local economies, support small businesses, create jobs, and generate significant tax revenue for communities statewide, from major tourism hubs like Oklahoma and Tulsa counties to rural destination counties including Bryan, Love, and McCurtain counties.

Approximately 960 jobs were gained in 2025, a 0.9% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, visitor spending generated $416.2 million in local tax revenue and $538.3 million in state tax revenue.

The report also highlighted the impact tourism has in both urban and rural areas of Oklahoma, with districts across the state benefiting from visitor spending tied to recreation, entertainment, hospitality, dining, and outdoor tourism.