Posted: Jun 03, 2026 9:59 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

The OKM Music Festival will continue its 2026 season with "Yacht Rock Orchestrated" on Saturday, June 6, at PostOak Lodge in Tulsa. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the Tulsa Honors Orchestra performing at 6 p.m. and the main concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature Oklahoma saxophonist and Billboard-charting smooth jazz artist Grady Nichols alongside a live rock band and a 20-piece string section performing orchestral arrangements of classic hits from artists such as Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Hall & Oates, Toto and Steely Dan. Special guests include Chris Rodriguez, Andy Chrisman, Alaska Rayne and David Hamilton.

This one-night-only outdoor performance will offer audiences a nostalgic evening of music performed by musicians who have toured and recorded with many of the original Yacht Rock artists. Tickets are available at the gate or through OKM Music Festival. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to The Center in Bartlesville.