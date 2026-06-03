Posted: Jun 03, 2026 9:47 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

The OKM Music Festival is this weekend with the healiners June 5: Balsam Range at Woolaroc; June 6: Yacht Rock Orchestrated at Post Oak Lodge in Tulsa (rain contigency: The Center Bartlesville); and June 7: Chris Mann at OKWU Chapel.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm and Dr. Ben Baker highlighted on of the Showcase Series events, Liberty and the Bard, Friday, June 5, Woolaroc Welcome Center at 2pm.

During this special presentation, Professor Lars Engle from TU will speak about Sharespeare’s relationship to concepts of liberty, how his plays shaped individual freedom, civic responsibility, and democratic ideals. Professor Eric Rasmussen will explore the history of the Folios. He will share the monumental volumes that preserved Shakespeare’s plays for future generations. From the first folio of 1623 to the Fourth folio of 1685, these works are some of the most important works ever printed in the English language.

This special event ncludes a live chamber music performance by world-class musicians The Manahattan Chamber Players. Mary Lynn said this is a unique opportunity to experience art, history, and music together and it's one of the most distinctive events of the entire festival.