Posted: Jun 03, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 9:34 AM

Chase Almy

Rock fans, prepare your neck muscles now because Rocklahoma XX is officially just three months away. The annual Labor Day weekend tradition returns to the Rockin’ Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor September 4th through the 6th with a lineup loud enough to shake every camper, lawn chair and questionable tattoo in northeast Oklahoma. Headliners include Godsmack on Friday, Papa Roach on Saturday and Slayer closing things out Sunday while celebrating 40 years of “Reign In Blood.”

More than 40 additional acts are also scheduled to perform, including Stone Temple Pilots, Cypress Hill, Black Label Society, Hollywood Undead, The Pretty Reckless, and Dropkick Murphys. The festival also features a Thursday night kick-off party before the main event begins. After 20 years of campground chaos, mosh pits and enough black band shirts to block out the Oklahoma sun, Rocklahoma continues to draw fans from across the country who treat the festival grounds less like a venue and more like a heavy metal summer camp.