Posted: Jun 03, 2026 8:18 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 8:18 AM

Chase Almy

Farm Hippie Bartlesville is about to answer the question nobody really asked out loud but everyone secretly needed answered: “What if we made an entire festival about pickles?” PICKLEFEST 2026 rolls into town Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., turning the Farm Hippie courtyard into a full-on pickle paradise. The event will feature live glass blowing demonstrations, live music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., curated pop-up vendors, meet-and-greets with Farm Hippie favorites, and enough pickle-inspired food and drinks to make your taste buds question reality. Somewhere, a cucumber is realizing it finally made it big.

Families can also check out the “Build Your Own Pickle” kids activity, where little artists can create their own pickle masterpiece and add it to the growing Pickle Patch throughout the day. Organizers say this first-ever Picklefest is designed to be community-driven, creative, and just a little unexpected, which honestly feels like the official slogan of 2026 at this point. Farm Hippie encourages guests to bring friends, bring family, and maybe bring a little emotional support ranch dressing just in case things get too intense. One thing is certain: Bartlesville is officially a pretty big dill.