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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 02, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 2:32 PM
Nowata Chamber Announces Final Legislative Update
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce announced the final legislative update will be Friday, June 5.
Representatives from local, state, federal and tribal offices will be available for a question-and-answer session.
Friday’s event takes place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Nowata Boys and Girls Club, located at 300 S. Pine St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.
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