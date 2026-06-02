Posted: Jun 02, 2026 2:32 PMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 2:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce announced the final legislative update will be Friday, June 5.

Representatives from local, state, federal and tribal offices will be available for a question-and-answer session.

Friday’s event takes place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Nowata Boys and Girls Club, located at 300 S. Pine St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Find the sign-up form here.