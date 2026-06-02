Posted: Jun 02, 2026 9:12 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2026 9:12 AM

Nathan Thompson

Voters who become physically incapacitated shortly before Election Day still have an opportunity to cast a ballot under Oklahoma law, according to Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House.

House said registered voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5 p.m. Monday, June 1, and are unable to travel to their polling place may qualify to vote under special provisions designed to protect access to the ballot.

“Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens,” House said. “Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”

Emergency incapacitation is a situation many voters may not consider until it affects them, House said. State law provides a process for eligible voters who experience a sudden physical incapacity after the deadline for regular absentee voting.

House encouraged voters or their family members to contact the Washington County Election Board as soon as possible if an emergency arises. Election Board officials will work with affected voters to provide the information and assistance necessary to cast a ballot, she said.

Additional information about emergency incapacitated voting is available through the Oklahoma State Election Board.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918-337-2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.