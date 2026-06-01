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Nowata County News

Posted: Jun 01, 2026 7:53 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 7:53 PM

City of Nowata Makes Changes to Treasurer Position

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Brian McSweeney
The Nowata City Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening at the Nowata Fire Department.
 
The commissioners approved a resolution for charter amendments, specifically making some changes to the role of treasurer.
 
Commissioner Dean Bridges explains the resolution.
 
Currently, Janet Washam serves as the Treasurer for the City of Nowata. The position will be moved from being a part of the city commissioners to working for the city commissioners.

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