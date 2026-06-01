Posted: Jun 01, 2026 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 3:17 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly abusing someone.

40-year-old Justin Harper was charged on Monday with domestic abuse by assault and battery and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities investigated the incident on the morning of May 30. The victim told authorities that Harper allegedly punched them in the shoulder. Authorities allegedly observed red marks on the victim's arms and bruising in the shoulder area. Police allegedly observed bruising that was from a previous incident involving Harper, according to the victim.

Authorities located Harper and allegedly discovered various paraphernalia used for methamphetamine in his backpack.

Harper also has an arrest warrant out of Chautauqua County, Kansas.

Harper was convicted of child endangerment by DUI in 2018.