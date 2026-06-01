Posted: Jun 01, 2026 12:37 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 12:37 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma will begin offering extended foster care services to eligible young adults through age 21 starting July 1, following the enactment of legislation signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The new program, created under Senate Bill 1806 authored by Senate President Pro Tempore Lonnie Paxton, allows eligible young adults who have aged out of foster care — as well as some who achieved permanency through guardianship or adoption after age 16 — to voluntarily continue receiving support and services beyond their 18th birthday.

Oklahoma Human Services officials said the agency has been preparing for the transition ahead of the program's launch next year.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work behind the scenes to prepare for this change,” Oklahoma Human Services Child Welfare Director Michael Williams said. “Extended foster care becoming a reality in Oklahoma is a triumphant victory for the children within our system and for our agency overall.”

Under the program, participants may qualify for services including Medicaid coverage, monthly stipend payments and continued assistance from a caseworker while pursuing education, employment or independent living goals.

Paxton, who championed the measure during the 2026 legislative session, said the law is designed to provide young adults with greater stability as they transition into adulthood.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to enter adulthood with a strong foundation,” Paxton said. “Extending foster care services to age 21 gives young adults additional time, support and resources as they pursue education, employment and independence.”

To qualify, young adults must be completing secondary education, enrolled in a college, university or career technology program, participating in a workforce development program, working at least 80 hours per month, or unable to participate in those activities because of a documented medical condition.

Jennifer Boyer, administrator of the Oklahoma Successful Adulthood Program, said research supports extending foster care services beyond age 18.

“Studies show that by extending these services for youth until they turn 21, they become less likely to endure adverse experiences including homelessness, exposure to illegal substances, and domestic violence,” Boyer said.

Oklahoma Human Services is finalizing implementation plans and developing enrollment materials before the program takes effect. The agency said additional information about eligibility requirements, enrollment procedures and available services will be released in the coming weeks.

The extended foster care program becomes effective July 1. Interested individuals can contact the Oklahoma Successful Adulthood Program for additional information.