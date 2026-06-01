Posted: Jun 01, 2026 12:26 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 12:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

Families will have an opportunity to ensure their children are traveling safely during a free Car Seat Safety Check hosted by the Washington County Health Department on Tuesday, June 16.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Central Middle School, 815 S.E. Delaware Ave., in Bartlesville.

According to the health department, certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to inspect car seats, verify proper installation, answer safety-related questions and provide educational information to parents and caregivers.

A limited number of car seats will also be available for qualifying families.

According to health officials, motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of injury among children. The event is designed to help families reduce that risk by ensuring car seats are installed and used correctly.

The safety checks and educational services are offered free of charge.