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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 01, 2026 9:52 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 9:52 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Revisit AEP Proposal
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners heard from Lindsey Rovenstine from Protect Rural Oklahoma (PRO), regarding a proposed transmission line project from American Electric Power (AEP) that would run through Nowata County and other counties in Oklahoma.
Rovenstine said other county commission boards and state officials have publicly opposed the project.
The commissioners tabled the agenda item to sign a form to formally oppose the project, but each commissioner did express their opposition to the project.
In other business, the commissioners opened bids for road oil and awarded a bid for redi-mix concrete, approved a detention services agreement with ROCMND Area Youth Services and the Craig County Detention Center, and approved two reimbursement claims from the election board.
Additionally, the commissioners appointed a deputy, approved a memorandum of understanding for the Wann Community Center to become an emergency shelter and tabled the county certification map and county action report.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
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