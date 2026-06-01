Posted: Jun 01, 2026 9:01 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 9:01 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville’s annual Kiwanis Freedom Fest returns to Sooner Park on July 4 with an expanded fireworks show and a full evening of family activities celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with food trucks and children’s inflatables, followed by a patriotic stage program at 6 p.m. at the bandshell featuring local performers. A children’s patriotic parade and contest will begin shortly afterward, with prizes awarded for the best red, white and blue-themed entries. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Front-row seating during the patriotic program will be reserved for active-duty military members and veterans, who will also be recognized during a special tribute. Community booths, commemorative 250th anniversary merchandise and additional food vendors will also be featured throughout the evening.

You are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. There will be plenty of parking and fireworks viewing areas will be available around Sooner Park, including nearby school lots, surrounding neighborhoods and other open areas.

Appearing on COMMUNMITY CONNECTION, Karen Wilson and Konrad Brandemul said the event faced challenges after its longtime fireworks provider went out of business, but a new vendor was secured through local fire department connections. The cost of the fireworks show has nearly doubled to $25,000, allowing for a larger and longer display in honor of the historic anniversary.

Bartlesville Kiwanis are continuing to seek community donations to help offset rising costs. Major sponsors include Patriot Auto Group, Blue Peak, Bank of Oklahoma, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Sutterfield Financial, Bank First, ABB, RVS, Gorman Management and Stride Bank.You may contact the Bartlesville Kiwanis if you are interested in making either a private or corporate donation to help pay for the fireworks at kiwanisbville@gmail.com or call 918-977-3400 and leave a message.