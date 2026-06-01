Posted: Jun 01, 2026 8:27 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2026 8:27 AM

Chase Almy

The 35th Annual Dewey Antique Show & Sale returns to the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for its final show, featuring vendors from across the region and plenty of vintage finds.

Admission is $5, and proceeds benefit local nonprofits along with two $1,500 scholarships awarded to graduating high school seniors, one for college and one for trade school. Organizers are encouraging everyone to bring family and friends for one last trip down memory lane before this longtime Dewey tradition rides off into the sunset.