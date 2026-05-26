News
Washington County
Posted: May 26, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: May 26, 2026 2:39 PM
Washington Co. Crews Address South Road Washout
Nathan Thompson
Heavy rainfall over the past week in southern Washington County caused damage to some roads.
At Tuesday's County Commission meeting, District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says County Road 4030 was a complete washout.
Dunlap says they hope to get the roadway repaired soon, but luckily County Road 3500 reopened just the day before the washout on County Road 4030 to alleviate traffic issues in the area.
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