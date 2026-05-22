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Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: May 22, 2026 9:18 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 9:18 PM
387 Seniors Graduate from Bartlesville High School
Nathan Thompson
A standing-room only crowd filled Custer Stadium on the campus of Bartlesville High School Friday night with picture perfect weather to witness 387 seniors from the Class of 2026 graduate.\
Senior Class President Asher Swisher provided one of two presidential addresses. He challenged his fellow classmates to recognize the blessings in life and to use those gifts for the better good.
BHS Student Body President Ava Dennis had a few words of wisdom for the Class of 2026.
The full video livestream of BHS graduation is available at KWONTV.com, courtesy of OK Federal Credit Union.
The radio broadcast on KWON AM 1400, 93.3 FM and 95.1 FM was brought to you by Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Tri County Tech, Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Medicalodges of Dewey, Arvest Bank, Skyway Honda and Comforting Hands Hospice.
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