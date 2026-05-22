Posted: May 22, 2026 3:41 PMUpdated: May 22, 2026 3:41 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting set for Tuesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will hear presentations from officers in various departments regarding their estimated needs for the general fund budget in the 2026-2027 fiscal year. The board will also review a cooperative extension service agreement that would go from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

In other business, the commissioners will revisit the county certification map and county action report, appoint a deputy, discuss improvements to the county courthouse and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.