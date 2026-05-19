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Posted: May 19, 2026 2:56 PMUpdated: May 19, 2026 2:56 PM
Individuals Seen Abandoning Dogs at WSPCA
Brian McSweeney
The Washington County SPCA posted a Facebook video Monday showing an individual throwing two dogs over the front gate. A second video showed an individual tying two more dogs to the fence and leaving them behind.
Pete says the two instances happened within a 24-hour time frame and the Washington County Sheriff's Office has been notified. Pete says the WCSO took descriptions of the vehicles.
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