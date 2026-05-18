Posted: May 18, 2026 1:31 PMUpdated: May 18, 2026 2:05 PM

Ty Loftis

Nearly a month ago, Pawhuska Hospital Chairperson Beth Reed was at an Osage County Commissioners meeting talking about how their facility was becoming outdated. Tucker Link with Knightsbridge Investment Capital was also there talking about a way to benefit the hospital without costing the county a dime.

No action was taken at that time, as the Board said they needed to gather more information before making a final decision. On Monday, the two were back to answer any more questions the Board had.

It would be a three year contract the commissioners would have to sign up for. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt asked what would happen if they chose to opt out before the contract was up. Link details what he has learned.