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Pawhuska
Posted: May 15, 2026 1:43 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 1:43 PM
Summer Reading Program Coming Up in Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska Public Library will be having its summer reading program once again each Wednesday beginning on May 27. It will run through Wednesday, July 22 and various topics will be tackled.
A ranger from Osage Hills State Park will stop by, Discovery Lab in Tulsa will teach kids about the science of fireworks and Mad Science of Oklahoma will give a lesson about dinosaurs. The program concludes with a visit from the Pawhuska fire truck to cool the kids off in July.
This year, there will also be two family-oriented programs at the Dave Landrum Community Center. An American storyteller will visit on Thursday, June 11 and there will be a magic show two weeks later.
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