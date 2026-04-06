Posted: Jun 04, 2026 2:52 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2026 3:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE 6-4-2026 4:55 p.m.

Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray says Highway 123 has reopened to regular traffic, for the exception of semi trucks. Durham Road remains closed.

ORIGINAL STORY

Dewey water crews are working Thursday on a major line break near Highway 123 and Durham Road.

Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray says Durham Road west of Highway 75 and Highway 123 between Delaware Street in Dewey and Minnesota Street in Bartlesville is closed to traffic as crews work to repair the line.

The highway and street closure will impact traffic for an unknown amount of time. Gray says drivers need to find an alternate route until the water line is fixed.