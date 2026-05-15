Posted: May 15, 2026 12:49 PMUpdated: May 15, 2026 12:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Verdigris River Park at Oologah Lake will be closed for the next ten months, as a repair project is being completed, this according to the News on 6. The area is a popular fishing spot on Oologah Lake, but the U.S.Army Corps of Engineers says infrastructure improvements are needed. Here is what Public Affair Deputy Brannen Parrish had to say:

"The outlet works consist of two, 19-foot diameter conduits capable of releasing nearly 8,800 cubic feet per second each. We are going to make repairs to the concrete in the stilling basin by removing damaged sections and replacing them with new sections."

So that water from the Verdigris River doesn't enter the work area, contractors are building a temporary coffer dam below the current dam.