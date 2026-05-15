Posted: May 15, 2026 10:29 AMUpdated: May 15, 2026 10:31 AM

Tom Davis

Get Real Ministries’ approach to community connection is saying they are the "I Love Jesus" denomination.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble from Get Real Ministries said, "We are moving beyond church walls to act as the "hands and feet" of Jesus through service and global prayer movements."

The Get Real Ministires Summer of Service and Prayer begins with "Jesus Burger" Saturday, May 16, at 12:00 PM. at Get Real Ministries, 411 West 14th Street. Everyone is welcome to the worship service and free community picnic with burgers and fellowship.

Get Real Ministries will next participate in the National Unity Event:250th Anniversary Presidential Prayer on Sunday, May 17th at 1:00 PM. at Unity Square Park in Bartlesville. The event is a non-partisan community prayer event for the "presidential rededication" of the nation’s 250 years standing as "one nation under God" and locking shields with other believers to pray for the country's spiritual strength.

Get Real Ministires will participate in the Global Movement: March for Jesus on Saturday, May 23rd. Pastor Rando Gamble said, "This is a worldwide event where participants in every time zone march and worship simultaneously at 10:00 AM local time.

Pastor Shiloh Gamble announced the local logistics saying, "The line-up is 9:30 AM at Unity Square. The route is a simple one-mile march starting and ending at Unity Square. A shuttle bus will be provided for those unable to walk the route."

The post-march celebration will feature live worship at Unity Square featuring Kevin Knowles, Tom Davis, and "The Revelators."