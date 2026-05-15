Posted: May 15, 2026 9:09 AMUpdated: May 15, 2026 9:09 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for several items of business.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss a detention services agreement with Creek County and an independent contractor agreement with Green Country Valuation Services.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to approve purchase card payments and allocation of alcoholic beverage taxes.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville. At 10 a.m., the commissioners are expected to conduct bid openings for a six-month supply of road materials.