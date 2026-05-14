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Caney Valley Schools
Posted: May 14, 2026 8:02 PMUpdated: May 14, 2026 8:03 PM
Caney Valley Class of 2026 Graduates Thursday Evening
Ty Loftis
The senior class of Caney Valley graduated 48 seniors on Thursday night in front of a standing room only crowd at the Trojan football field.
Class President Abby Daigle gave opening remarks and Trevor Morgan gave the invocation. Both Salutatorian Noah Reynolds and Valedictorian Ava Howie addressed their senior class.
Howie said it is important to remember how each student got to where they were and continue celebrating the small things.
Ryan Malone, a faculty member at Caney Valley and Principal Kane Jackson both addressed students as well before they received their diplomas.
The broadcast was live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM and made brought to you by Bartnet IP, Totah Communications and Totel CSI.
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