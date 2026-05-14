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Posted: May 14, 2026 2:34 PMUpdated: May 14, 2026 2:34 PM
Bridenstine Becoming CEO of Quantum Space
Ty Loftis
It was recently announced that former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will be the new CEO of Quantum Space. The company says the move will accelerate their role in U.S. space defense and commercial operations, this according to the News on 6.
Bridenstine served as NASA Administrator from 2018 to 2021 and before that served three terms as a Congressman to Oklahoma's First District. Bridenstine recently played a key role in leading the Artemis Program, which recently took astronauts back to the moon and hopes to get them to Mars.
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