Posted: May 14, 2026 12:39 PMUpdated: May 14, 2026 12:39 PM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech has received a grant from Public Service Company of Oklahoma, an AEP Company, for Tri County Tech's FIRST Robotics Team 2165.

The funding will support the Tri County Tech FIRST Robotics Team 2165, helping provide the tools, materials, and resources needed for students to design, build, and compete with a 120-pound robot in a high-level, team-based engineering environment.

"Tri County Tech is grateful to receive support from AEP PSO," said Kendall Baker, Robotics Mentor & Education Enhancement Coordinator at Tri County Tech. "This investment enhances our ability to deliver hands-on STEM learning that builds technical skills, strengthens teamwork, and prepares students for high-demand careers."

Through participation in FIRST Robotics, students collaborate over several months to design, build, and program a competition-ready robot. The experience mirrors real-world engineering processes and helps students develop critical thinking, communication, and project management skills.

Students in grades 9–12 across Nowata, Osage, and Washington counties—including homeschool students—are eligible to participate. Participating districts include Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona.

For AEP PSO, supporting programs like this reflects a commitment to expanding hands-on learning opportunities. "We are proud to support programs that supplement classroom learning in fields like robotics and experimental science," said Nicole Boyles, External Affairs Manager.

Tri County Tech continues to invest in programs that prepare students for success in high-demand fields. The FIRST Robotics Team 2165 is one example of how students gain practical experience while exploring careers in engineering, manufacturing, and technology.

For more information about Tri County Tech and its programs, visit tricountytech.edu.