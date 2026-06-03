Posted: Jun 03, 2026 2:00 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2026 2:00 PM

Brian McSweeney

The suspect in Monday's shooting has been formally charged in Washington County District Court.

21-year-old Jeconiah Ray Dillon King, of Bartlesville, was charged on Wednesday with shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of a firearm after adjudication and a misdemeanor charge of threatening to performa an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities responded to a disturbance at approximately 11:15 p.m. June 1 in the 1400 block of Santa Fe Ave. The officer on scene commanded a group of people in the area to get on the ground. King allegedly pointed a firearm at the officer and shot at the officer multiple times. After King allegedly shot at the officer, he started running away from the scene. One of the shots fired allegedly traveled through a wall and struck a victim in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Another officer allegedly made contact with King in the 1600 block of Penn Avenue after the incident. King allegedly indicated to the officer that he was still armed when authorities made contact. King was detained and sent to the Bartlesville Police Department for questioning.

While at the station, King was allegedly uncooperative with authorities and kicked an officer twice. King was transported to the Washington County Jail.

Authorities seized a firearm from inside a trash can on Penn Ave. that was allegedly discharged during the incident.

King has been convicted of a felony as a youthful offender.