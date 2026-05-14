Posted: May 14, 2026 10:49 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 10:49 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Dewey High School senior was taken into custody Thursday morning after officers recovered a handgun from a vehicle on campus following a report from a parent, according to Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray.

School Resource Officer McCully received a call at about 9:49 a.m. regarding a student reportedly in possession of a handgun on the Dewey High School campus, Gray said.

CLICK HERE FOR A STATEMENT FROM CHIEF GRAY

Officers responded to the school and, working with school staff, reviewed surveillance cameras before determining the student was not inside the high school building.

The student was later located in a vehicle in the school’s north parking lot, police said. Authorities recovered a handgun from the vehicle, and the student was taken into custody without incident.

Police identified the student as Gavin Bohannan, a senior at Dewey High School.

Gray said there was no immediate threat made against the school.

“We are thankful for the staff of Dewey Public Schools and the community for their continued cooperation,” Gray said.