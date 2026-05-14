Posted: May 14, 2026 10:05 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 10:05 AM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey High School's graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday evening from Bulldogger Stadium.

Dewey's graduation ceremony will air on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and 95.1, with a video livestream on KWONTV.com.

The scheduling of the commencement ceremony is dependent on Dewey baseball's performance in the 3A state tournament, which starts Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. If the Bulldoggers win on Thursday, the graduation ceremony will be moved to Saturday night at 8 p.m. If Dewey wins on Friday as well, it will be moved to Sunday at 2 p.m.