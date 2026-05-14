Posted: May 14, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 9:43 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Oklahoma Union class of 2026 will make it official on Friday evening, as OKU graduates will cross the stage and no longer become high schoolers.

100.1 - KYFM will carry the ceremony live on Friday night at 7:30. Pre-ceremony coverage begins around 7:20.

Thanks to Muller Construction, Totel CSI, American Heritage Beef, City Drug, Bartlett CO-OP, Nowata Automotive and Barnet Ip for sponsoring the broadcast.