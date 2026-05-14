News
Oklahoma Union
Posted: May 14, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 9:43 AM
OKU Graduation on KYFM Friday Evening
Evan Fahrbach
The Oklahoma Union class of 2026 will make it official on Friday evening, as OKU graduates will cross the stage and no longer become high schoolers.
100.1 - KYFM will carry the ceremony live on Friday night at 7:30. Pre-ceremony coverage begins around 7:20.
Thanks to Muller Construction, Totel CSI, American Heritage Beef, City Drug, Bartlett CO-OP, Nowata Automotive and Barnet Ip for sponsoring the broadcast.
« Back to News