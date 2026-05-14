Posted: May 14, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 9:39 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The 2026 Nowata High School Graduation will take place on Friday evening at 7:00.

The ceremony will be inside at Ty Hewitt Court at the Nowata High gym.

KRIG 104.9 FM will carry the event in its entirety thanks to our sponsors: Totel CSI, Arvest Bank, City Drug, Bartnet IP, And Muller Construction.