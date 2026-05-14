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Nowata County

Posted: May 14, 2026 9:39 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 9:39 AM

Nowata Graduation on KRIG Friday

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Evan Fahrbach

The 2026 Nowata High School Graduation will take place on Friday evening at 7:00. 

The ceremony will be inside at Ty Hewitt Court at the Nowata High gym. 

KRIG 104.9 FM will carry the event in its entirety thanks to our sponsors: Totel CSI, Arvest Bank, City Drug, Bartnet IP, And Muller Construction. 

Pre-ceremony coverage will start around 6:50 PM on Friday night. 


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