Posted: May 14, 2026 4:11 AMUpdated: May 14, 2026 4:13 AM

Tom Davis - Matt Jordan

The Caney Police Department is investigating a series of burglaries and thefts.

Caney PD says the incidents involved two businesses in Caney and happened on or around the night of May 8th. An investigation followed, including multiple tips from the public and the execution of two search warrants at residences on the east side of town.

As a result, four people have been arrested. Michael Sotta faces charges of burglary and criminal damage. Justice Sotta, Tawnee Marie Albee and Kade Wheat are each facing multiple drug-related charges, including possession of hallucinogenic drugs, marijuana, stimulants and drug paraphernalia.