Posted: May 13, 2026 3:42 PMUpdated: May 13, 2026 3:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Bluepeak has officially given its first Pawhuska customer high-speed fiber internet service, this according to a press release sent out on Wednesday afternoon. Here is what that first customer, Stephen Easley had to say:

"I'm proud to be the first Bluepeak customer in Pawhuska, Oklahoma! The installation was quick and easy. The crew was friendly and professional and the fiber internet has been fantastic so far. It's great to have fast, reliable service right here at home!"

As construction continues, more Pawhuska residents will begin getting the high-speed fiber internet. To check service availability and get updates, you can go to mybluepeak.com/Pawhuska.