Posted: May 13, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: May 13, 2026 2:38 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

22-year-old Joseph Ramirez, Jr. was charged on Wednesday with aggravated DUI.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, authorities allegedly observed Ramirez, Jr. run into a curb while driving on May 11 while traveling approximately 80 mph. Police observed smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle and sparks from the passenger side rear wheel due to the tire being flat. Authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop on Ramirez, Jr. and he allegedly did not pull over.

Police engaged Ramirez, Jr. in a pursuit, traveling approximately 50 mph. Ramirez, Jr. came to a stop near the intersection of 16th St. and Hickory Ave.

Ramirez, Jr. allegedly had difficulty keeping his eyes open and failed multiple standardized field sobriety tests.