Posted: May 13, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: May 13, 2026 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

As the school year continues to wind down, Bartlesville Library and History Museum Director Kylie Roberson prepares for the upcoming summer reading program. This year's program runs from Monday, June 1 through Saturday, July 25 and is free for all ages.

Roberson says this year's theme revolves around dinosaurs and paleontology. The program is broken down into four different age groups and Roberson goes through the incentives of completing the challenge they lay out for you.

In addition to all of the other great programs they will be offering this summer, Roberson talks about an end of summer party they will be having for everyone who participates in the summer reading program.