Posted: May 13, 2026 1:22 PMUpdated: May 13, 2026 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

United Supermarkets on the west side of Bartlesville will close its doors at the end of June. Store Manager Amanda Fisher said she found out about the news on a conference call on Tuesday afternoon.

United Supermarkets is associated with Homeland, whose Bartlesville stores are also for sale, but Fisher said United Supermarkets is the only store closing right now.

The final day in operation will be Saturday, June 27.