Posted: May 13, 2026 10:34 AMUpdated: May 13, 2026 10:34 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville’s 42nd annual OKM Music Festival returns May 29 through June 6 with children’s programming, family activities and nationally recognized performers tied to themes celebrating America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Mary Lynn Mihm of OKM Music said during a Wednesday appearance on KWON's “Community Connection” that demand for the free OKM Kids Festival has been strong, with more than 1,000 children registered during the first week and about 85% of events nearing capacity.

The OKM Especially For Kids, running May 29 through June 4, will feature story times, puppet shows, interactive concerts, art activities and a keyboard orchestra camp. Organizers incorporated patriotic and Americana themes throughout the programming, including a story time focused on the American flag and flag etiquette.

Returning events include “Boogie Bingo” on May 31, a family music and dance event with prizes and patriotic-themed activities. The children’s festival concludes with a free outdoor celebration at Unity Square featuring lawn games, races, food and family activities inspired by traditional Fourth of July gatherings.

The main festival lineup includes Grammy-winning bluegrass group Balsam Range at Woolaroc, along with Children’s Musical Theatre alumni performing music from “Frozen.”

“Yacht Rock Orchestrated” is scheduled for June 6 at Post Oak Lodge in Tulsa County, featuring guest vocalists and a 37-piece ensemble performing hits from the 1970s through the 1990s. Performers include Andy Chrisman, Chris Rodriguez, David Hamilton and Tulsa native Alaska Rayne.

The festival closes with a performance by vocalist and former “The Voice” contestant Chris Mann at Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Chapel and Fine Arts Center. Additional spotlight performances include the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra, Manhattan Chamber Players and vocalist Wade Daniels.