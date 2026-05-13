Posted: May 13, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: May 13, 2026 9:43 AM

Chase Almy

A new Oklahoma law aimed at helping families navigate the aftermath of pregnancy loss will take effect later this year. Senate Bill 1436, authored by Nikki Nice and Cynthia Roe, requires hospitals to provide parents with information explaining how to request a death certificate following a stillbirth or miscarriage. The bipartisan legislation passed unanimously in both chambers before being signed by the governor.

Under the law, the Oklahoma State Department of Health will create a form outlining the process for obtaining a death certificate and provide contact information for the Division of Vital Records. Nice said the bill was inspired by a constituent who shared their personal experience dealing with the loss of a child and the difficulty of navigating the paperwork involved. Roe said the legislation is intended to ensure grieving families receive clear information, compassionate care, and support during an emotionally difficult time. Senate Bill 1436 will officially take effect on November 1, 2026.