Posted: May 13, 2026 8:29 AMUpdated: May 13, 2026 8:29 AM

Chase Almy

For anyone in Bartlesville who’s ever watched a movie and thought, “Yeah, I could probably hold a boom mic and accidentally walk into a shot,” Buffalo Roam Studios is offering a crash course into the film business this weekend. The “Intro to the Film Industry” workshop takes place this Sunday at Buffalo Roam Studios, located at 520 S. Osage Ave., and promises a full day of hands-on learning from people who actually know what they’re doing, which already puts it ahead of half the stuff on streaming right now. The workshop will feature instruction from a production assistant trainer, an Emmy Award-winning producer, and a veteran 1st Assistant Director, all offering practical advice on how to break into the business without getting yelled at on set immediately.

Attendees will receive a catered lunch, a printed seminar packet, and a healthy dose of real-world film knowledge covering crew roles, industry terminology, and local resources for getting started in Oklahoma’s growing production scene. The event is hosted inside Buffalo Roam Studios, a historic church conversion that’s being transformed into what organizers hope becomes a world-class film production campus and academy. Registration costs $225 with a $125 deposit required. For less than the price of one Hollywood actor’s bottled water budget, aspiring filmmakers can finally figure out the difference between a producer and the person fetching coffee for the producer.