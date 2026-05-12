Posted: May 12, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 2:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Harvest Land is rolling out on wheels once again, this time heading to Fairfax on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fresh vegetables, meats, canned goods and farm fresh eggs will all be available at an affordable cost.