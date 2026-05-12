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Crime & Courts
Posted: May 12, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: May 12, 2026 2:01 PM
Bartlesville Man Facing Felony Firearm Charges
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly possessing a firearm before turning 21.
18-year-old Korbin Dozier was charged on Monday with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Dozier allegedly discharged the firearm at a residence on May 9 and was seen by authorities stuffing the gun into his waistband. Police allegedly recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun from his front waistband.
Authorities say further investigation showed that Dozier allegedly discharged the firearm in a garage at a separate residence.
Dozier will appear in court again on June 5 at 9 a.m. He posted a $500 bond.
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