Posted: May 12, 2026 9:19 AMUpdated: May 12, 2026 9:21 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County School Supply Drive, better known as “Pack the Backpacks,” will open online applications for families seeking assistance with school supplies on June 15, Carol Beck, treasurer of the organization, said during Tuesday's Community Connection on KWON.

Beck says the program has been serving students in Washington County for more than two decades. The effort began in the early 2000s through Service League before eventually becoming its own nonprofit organization.

“We provide the school supplies for the students in need for all of Washington County,” Beck said. “We take the lists from the school for that grade and try to provide almost everything the teachers request.”

The organization supplies backpacks filled with grade-specific materials for students attending Washington County schools, as well as Osage Hills and Bowring schools because they serve as feeder districts. Beck said applications require basic information, including the student’s school and grade level.

Applications will remain open through July 15. Information and applications will be available at packthebackpacks.org

Beck says the program operates year-round and requires significant community support to meet demand. The organization spends approximately $60,000 annually, with most of the funding going directly toward school supplies.

“We just bought backpacks, and we spent about $8,000 just on the backpacks,” Beck said.

Funding comes from donations, grants and fundraising events, including pancake breakfasts, bingo nights and community partnerships.

The organization will begin moving supplies out of storage and preparation areas in June, with volunteers needed to help transport materials to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Packing events for the backpacks are scheduled for late July.

“We need some heavy lifters,” Beck said. Volunteers can sign up through the organization’s website or Facebook page

Beck said the mission of the program is to ease the financial burden on families struggling to afford school necessities.

“Sometimes, you have to choose between buying your child shoes or buying them school supplies,” she said. “We don’t want you to have to do that.”

Listen to "Washington County School Supply Drive 5-12-2026" on Spreaker.