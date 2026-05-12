Posted: May 12, 2026 3:38 AMUpdated: May 12, 2026 3:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

A South Coffeyville man was killed Monday evening in Utility Terrain Vehicle rollover.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Jared T. Zellmer was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick on County Road NS416, just south of County Road EW3 in Nowata County when the UTV rolled over. Troopers say he was ejected and partially pinned under the UTV.

Zellmer was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where he died from injuries sustained in the wreck. A passenger in the UTV was not injured.