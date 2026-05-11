Posted: May 11, 2026 8:56 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 8:56 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly abusing someone.

18-year-old River York was charged on Monday with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, domestic abuse by assault and battery and threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on May 9, York and the victim allegedly got into an argument over their 5-month-old child. York allegedly got angry during the argument and grabbed the victim by the hair and threw them to the ground.

On May 10, York allegedly returned to the residence and they got into another argument. The victim left the residence with the child but came back for their keys. York allegedly did not let the victim enter the residence and pushed them. York allegedly slammed the victim's hand into the door frame multiple times.

Authorities allegedly observed red marks on the victim's left hand, and bruising on the victim's left elbow, forearm and left knee from the incident on May 9. Authorities also allegedly spotted discolored bruising on the victim's upper left shoulder that was from a week prior.

York was charged with two counts of assault and battery in February 2026.