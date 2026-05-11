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Nowata County News
Posted: May 11, 2026 8:50 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 8:50 PM
Nowata School Board Discusses Attendance Numbers
Brian McSweeney
Nowata Public Schools has seen a recent decline in attendance.
Administrators within the district have searched for trends in why students have left the district and either moved schools or have transitioned to a homeschooling environment.
During Monday evening's meeting of the Nowata Board of Education, the board and Superintendent Dr. Mindy Englett discussed the term "unschooling," which is a more informal approach to teaching, where the student can learn through real-life experiences rather than traditional, structured lessons.
The State of Oklahoma has begun playing more to the need of the student with a change in their overall model at the high school level. The state has shifted the mindset to the student picking their pathway and the courses required to graduate so that the student can pursue that path.
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