Posted: May 11, 2026 8:50 PMUpdated: May 11, 2026 8:50 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata Public Schools has seen a recent decline in attendance.

Administrators within the district have searched for trends in why students have left the district and either moved schools or have transitioned to a homeschooling environment.

During Monday evening's meeting of the Nowata Board of Education, the board and Superintendent Dr. Mindy Englett discussed the term "unschooling," which is a more informal approach to teaching, where the student can learn through real-life experiences rather than traditional, structured lessons.